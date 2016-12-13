Chris Pratt’s Foundation Technique Is Actually Kind Of Genius

Sometimes a genius beauty epiphany comes along when you least expect it. Or, for that matter, where you least expect it. In this case, that would be Chris Pratt’s Instagram.



The always-adorable Pratt is currently doing the publicity circuit for his new movie Passengers, which means he's waking up in a new city, and walking a different red carpet, every day. Naturally, that kind of thrilling yet probably sleep-depriving experience could lead to some delirium. In a video posted to his account last night, the actor explained that his coping mechanism to surviving the madness is figuring out new and different ways to pass the time. His pre-event hair and makeup routine, for example, is made exponentially more enjoyable by adding a DIY component.

