There are some fights that pretty much every couple goes through, which is why people are finding this tweet that Scottish 16-year-old Jodie Duncan posted over the weekend so relatable. After her 18-year-old boyfriend Kieron Cameron came home drunk when they were supposed to hang out, he sent her not just one apology, but every apology he could think of.
when ur boyfriend comes home drunk when ur meant to be 'staying in' together pic.twitter.com/jHBEbdWJxi— jodie (@_jodieduncan) December 10, 2016
Yes, those are messages on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, and iMessage, plus two calls (one regular, one on FaceTime), and an email containing a MAC gift card for ten pounds.
So, what's the answer? Was Duncan angry?
“Didn’t expect to go downstairs for a drink to come back to a message on every app we both have and especially a gift voucher with the message ‘R u angry at me,’” Duncan told BuzzFeed News. “But I wasn’t angry in the slightest, was just shaking my head at him.”
When Duncan posted the tweet, she had no intention of it going viral.
“I only posted it to Twitter thinking our friends would get a laugh out of it,” she said. “Loads of people think it’s cute and are quoting it saying ‘goals’ or whatever, which is nice.”
Duncan says that this shows how fun and jokey their relationship is. And, in case you were wondering how the rest of their night went, Duncan posted an update:
So, what's the answer? Was Duncan angry?
“Didn’t expect to go downstairs for a drink to come back to a message on every app we both have and especially a gift voucher with the message ‘R u angry at me,’” Duncan told BuzzFeed News. “But I wasn’t angry in the slightest, was just shaking my head at him.”
When Duncan posted the tweet, she had no intention of it going viral.
“I only posted it to Twitter thinking our friends would get a laugh out of it,” she said. “Loads of people think it’s cute and are quoting it saying ‘goals’ or whatever, which is nice.”
Duncan says that this shows how fun and jokey their relationship is. And, in case you were wondering how the rest of their night went, Duncan posted an update:
@_jodieduncan hahahahaha 'how to get sober fast' pic.twitter.com/6XhuKY51HJ— jodie (@_jodieduncan) December 10, 2016
Advertisement