Eva Longoria may be an actress and entrepreneur, but as she’s proven in 2016, she’s every bit the beauty blogger, too. The L'Oréal ambassador has been known to kick out some legit makeup tutorials and even walked us through the excruciating experience of getting a tattoo removed . Now, she’s giving us front-row seats to a facial-threading session via Snapchat — and it sure looks painful.While getting a luxurious facial in Dubai yesterday, Longoria also treated herself to a little facial-threading for the very first time. The technique, which helps rid complexions of peach fuzz by plucking groups of hairs at the follicles using a single loop of thread, is done to make skin smoother. But judging by Longoria’s reaction, the process can also hurt like crazy.