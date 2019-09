Eva Longoria Reveals She's An Undercover Makeup Artist

You can bet we took note of Longoria's tip for pulling off pink eye shadow: Always start with a beige pink; then, blend a darker shade into the creases to create some depth. Oh, and stop worrying so much about making your cat-eye perfect. (She did hers using the L'Oreal felt-tip eyeliner in under 10 seconds!) "Just draw the shape you want; then, go back and fill it in later," she explains.After seeing the footage, only one question remains: How can we book a makeup consultation with Eva? If you haven't seen the tutorial, head to her Instagram page to watch before it's gone.