Eva Longoria Reveals She's An Undercover Makeup Artist

Actress and activist Eva Longoria is no stranger to sharing her life on social media. Just this month, the star documented her entire tattoo-removal experience on Snapchat. And most recently, she took to Instagram to share a video we only thought possible in our beauty prayers: her in-depth, step-by-step makeup tutorial. We're geeking out — because um, who doesn't want to look like Eva Longoria?
Truth is, girl's got makeup-artist-level skills. Through a series of 10-second reels, she goes from fresh-faced to full-blown bombshell — and pulls off a pink smoky eye in the process. Using all L'Oréal cosmetics (Longoria is one of the brand's ambassadors), she walks us through her process.
You can bet we took note of Longoria's tip for pulling off pink eye shadow: Always start with a beige pink; then, blend a darker shade into the creases to create some depth. Oh, and stop worrying so much about making your cat-eye perfect. (She did hers using the L'Oreal felt-tip eyeliner in under 10 seconds!) "Just draw the shape you want; then, go back and fill it in later," she explains.
After seeing the footage, only one question remains: How can we book a makeup consultation with Eva? If you haven't seen the tutorial, head to her Instagram page to watch before it's gone.
