Christina Aguilera is turning 36 next week, but on Saturday night, she threw a candy-colored costume birthday bash worthy of My Super Sweet 16. The highlight of the evening, as far as we're concerned, was that she invited Kylie Jenner to come and reprise her Halloween costume: "Dirrty"-era Xtina.
In October, Aguilera reposted a photo of Jenner's Halloween look, writing, "'YAASSSSS'.....Killin it." It's always refreshing when a celebrity embraces such an homage. It's especially remarkable because it illustrates how trends can swing from mockery — Aguilera's look was often laughed at back in 2002 — to admiration.
Also at the party was Jenner's friend, model Jordyn Woods (dressed as "Genie in a Bottle" Xtina); and her former tutor, Tiffany Sorya (all in leopard print). Hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a photo of himself at the party with Melissa McCarthy.
Aguilera and McCarthy — that's a friendship which we're dying to know more about. Real Housewives Bethenny Frankel and Erika Jayne also posed for pics with Aguilera, who reigned over the event in a huge pink wig and a Technicolor fur coat. Thankfully, this fabulousness was well documented on Snapchat and Instagram for our vicarious enjoyment.
