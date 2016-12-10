When Becca Tobin married Zach Martin on December 3, she managed to stage a mini Glee reunion. The affair was officiated by Jane Lynch, who played Coach Sue Sylvester to Tobin's mean cheerleader, Kitty. As we saw on Instagram, Lea Michele, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Meg Doyle, Michael Hitchcock, Matt Hodgson and Dante Russo were all there. But now that we've seen video footage of the event, it's obvious that none of that star power could detract attention from Tobin herself, who wore a breathtaking beaded gown by Odylyne the Ceremony.
The dress paired a strapless neckline with sheer sleeves and a cathedral-length veil for a flowing, romantic look. It complemented the snowy backdrop of the Amangani resort in Jackson Hole, WY, perfectly.
"I worked with the designer and the owner of my favorite bridal boutique, Loho, to create [the gown]. I didn't want to take it off!" Tobin told Brides.
Brides posted a video montage of the wedding, which could totally rival one of Glee's most tear-jerking scenes — except this one is thankfully free from any bullying or Journey covers. If that whole acting thing gets dull, Lynch may have a future as a wedding officiant.
