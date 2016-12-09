Taylor Swift has had a busy week. Not only has she blessed her fans with a new song, but she also made an amazing donation to families affected by the recent Tennessee fires.
Entertainment Tonight confirms that Swift donated $100,000 to a fund set up by fellow country singer and icon Dolly Parton. The Academy of Country Music also donated $100,000, which means the families in the Smoky Mountain area now have at least $200,000 of support from the country music community (not to mention the other funds collected by the Dollywood Foundation).
As a result of the fires which raged throughout Tennessee, 14 lives were lost and 175 people were injured, CNN reports. Parton's famed Dollywood was located on 17,000 acres destroyed by the fires, so the legendary artist has been championing efforts to raise funds for community recovery.
Throughout her career, Swift has been dedicated to supporting various charities and causes. In September of this year, she donated money in honor of a fan who died in a car crash. Only a week later, she then donated $500,000 to Louisiana public schools.
Whether you're a Swiftie or not, her philanthropic ideals are something to admire.
