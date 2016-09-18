After the historic flood in Baton Rouge, LA, last month, Taylor Swift is once again offering a bit of relief to local residents.
According to Billboard, Swift donated $50,000 to Louisiana public schools that were impacted by the flood.
In a statement from Ascension Public Schools, Superintendent David Alexander thanked the pop star for her generosity. "We are particularly honored that Taylor Swift is reaching out to us," he wrote. "Her investment in our children will have far reaching impacts as we recover from the flood."
According to the statement, 5,000 students have been displaced by the flooding, which has closed five of the district's 27 schools.
But this is not the only investment Swift has made in Louisiana. In August, Swift donated a million dollars to flood relief.
"We began the 1989 World Tour in Louisiana, and the wonderful fans there made us feel completely at home," Swift explained in a statement to The Associated Press. "The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking. I encourage those who can to help out and send your love and prayers their way during this devastating time."
This isn't the only good deed Swift has performed this weekend. She also sent flowers to her mini-me and America's Got Talent's latest winner Grace VanderWaal, which left the little girl squealing in delight.
According to Billboard, Swift donated $50,000 to Louisiana public schools that were impacted by the flood.
In a statement from Ascension Public Schools, Superintendent David Alexander thanked the pop star for her generosity. "We are particularly honored that Taylor Swift is reaching out to us," he wrote. "Her investment in our children will have far reaching impacts as we recover from the flood."
According to the statement, 5,000 students have been displaced by the flooding, which has closed five of the district's 27 schools.
But this is not the only investment Swift has made in Louisiana. In August, Swift donated a million dollars to flood relief.
"We began the 1989 World Tour in Louisiana, and the wonderful fans there made us feel completely at home," Swift explained in a statement to The Associated Press. "The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking. I encourage those who can to help out and send your love and prayers their way during this devastating time."
This isn't the only good deed Swift has performed this weekend. She also sent flowers to her mini-me and America's Got Talent's latest winner Grace VanderWaal, which left the little girl squealing in delight.
Advertisement