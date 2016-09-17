Story from Entertainment News

Taylor Swift Just Made Her Mini-Me's Amazing Week Even Better

Cristen Conger
Grace VanderWaal is having the best week, ever — and she's got the flowers to prove it.

On Wednesday, the 12-year-old singer-songwriter and ukulele player snagged the America's Got Talent title and $1 million prize. Then, she received a very exciting bouquet from the pop goddess she's been compared to ever since taking the AGT stage: Taylor Swift.

Clearly, Swift caught wind of her gifted, up-and-coming mini-me from Kansas, but VanderWaal seemed surprised that Swift even knew her name.

Her screams make that even clearer.

Flowers from A-list celebs aside, VanderWaal certainly has plenty to squeal about.

VanderWaal is not only channeling only Swift's musical vibes and girl-next-door appeal, but her big heart, too.

After winning the talent competition, she told People that she plans to donate her seven-figure paycheck to a music-related nonprofit.

Seventeen reports that Taylor Swift has been named DoSomething.org's Most Charitable Celebrity for four years in a row — and it looks like she might have some company on future rankings if VanderWaal's career takes off as predicted.


Advertisement

More from News