Taylor Swift Just Made Her Mini-Me's Amazing Week Even Better

Grace VanderWaal is having the best week, ever — and she's got the flowers to prove it.
On Wednesday, the 12-year-old singer-songwriter and ukulele player snagged the America's Got Talent title and $1 million prize. Then, she received a very exciting bouquet from the pop goddess she's been compared to ever since taking the AGT stage: Taylor Swift.
Clearly, Swift caught wind of her gifted, up-and-coming mini-me from Kansas, but VanderWaal seemed surprised that Swift even knew her name.
Her screams make that even clearer.
On Wednesday, the 12-year-old singer-songwriter and ukulele player snagged the America's Got Talent title and $1 million prize. Then, she received a very exciting bouquet from the pop goddess she's been compared to ever since taking the AGT stage: Taylor Swift.
Clearly, Swift caught wind of her gifted, up-and-coming mini-me from Kansas, but VanderWaal seemed surprised that Swift even knew her name.
Her screams make that even clearer.
Words can not explain how honored I am for this.. thank. You. SOOOOOOO MUCH!!!! @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/KwcvIwGtpq— Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) September 17, 2016
Flowers from A-list celebs aside, VanderWaal certainly has plenty to squeal about.
VanderWaal is not only channeling only Swift's musical vibes and girl-next-door appeal, but her big heart, too.
After winning the talent competition, she told People that she plans to donate her seven-figure paycheck to a music-related nonprofit.
Seventeen reports that Taylor Swift has been named DoSomething.org's Most Charitable Celebrity for four years in a row — and it looks like she might have some company on future rankings if VanderWaal's career takes off as predicted.
Advertisement