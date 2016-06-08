Is This Little Girl The Next Taylor Swift?



"I think you are a living, beautiful, walking miracle," Mandel said after her performance of "I Don't Know My Name." After this, "I think the world is going to know your name," Mandel added. Cowell's praise came next. "Grace, you know what I predict for you?" asked Cowell. "I think you are the next Taylor Swift."



He might be right about that. Grace's knockout performance earned her a standing ovation and the elusive "golden buzzer" hit from Howie — which means she gets to advance through the elimination rounds and straight into the live shows. Watch out, T.Swift.



Check out VanderWaal's performance, below.