Taylor Swift Donates $5K In Honor Of Fan Killed In Car Accident

Taylor Swift is bouncing back from her breakup with yet another generous donation.
The pop star has reached into her wallet to help out the family of a fan who was killed in a car accident over Labor Day weekend, People reports. The family of 18-year-old Jacksonville State University student Katie Beth Carter set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses and the cost of funeral arrangements.
Thanks to donations like Swift's, who made a $5,000 contribution, the family has exceeded its $30,000 fundraising goal.
"No words could express how sorry I am for your loss," Swift wrote on the fundraising page. "I know that you will keep Katie's memory alive. Please know how much I am thinking of you and saying a prayer for your family. All my love, Taylor."
Carter's sister Kimi shared a screenshot of the message, adding, "I cannot believe this at all."
Last month the singer donated to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on her godson's behalf. She also recently made a $1 million donation toward Louisiana flood relief efforts.
