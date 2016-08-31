Taylor Swift Donates To Children's Hospital In Godson's Name After ICU Visit

Taylor Swift made a donation to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in her godson's name after the 13-month-old underwent heart surgery, according to a note posted by mother Jamie King. The donation was made on behalf of Leo Thames Newman, who suffers from a condition known as Transposition of the Great Arteries.
King was notified of the donation via letter from Cedars-Sinai. She posted that note, as well as her explanation of her son's condition, to her Twitter. See it below.
King was notified of the donation via letter from Cedars-Sinai. She posted that note, as well as her explanation of her son's condition, to her Twitter. See it below.
💜 @taylorswift13 #CedarsSinai #DrAllistarPhillips pic.twitter.com/UIJi06PbdS— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) August 31, 2016
The note thanks the doctors who performed the major heart surgery, which helped save Leo's life. It also thanks Swift for visiting the ICU and sitting with the family. King writes that Swift's generosity often goes unnoticed because she doesn't publicize it. Other gifts include to the New York City Department of Education, to a young fan battling leukemia, and to a backup dancer's family.
Swift has not taken her role of godmother lightly, posting multiple pictures with Leo as he was born and throughout his brief (and continuing, thanks to Cedars-Sinai) life. Here's one she put on her Instagram.
Swift has not taken her role of godmother lightly, posting multiple pictures with Leo as he was born and throughout his brief (and continuing, thanks to Cedars-Sinai) life. Here's one she put on her Instagram.
Advertisement
With this donation and her recent trip to jury duty, Swift looks like she's becoming much more civic minded. That can only be a good thing.
Advertisement