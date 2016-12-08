Gigi Hadid is following Kendall Jenner's lead and taking a break from social media.
As Elle reports, the Reebok #PerfectNever spokeswoman announced at a Women's Empowerment panel in New York City that she'll be detoxing from Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat in the new year. This seems to be a trend as 2016 comes to a close.
"I'm taking a month off, actually, during New Year's," Hadid told the crowd. "I'm not deleting my account, I'm just taking the apps off my phone."
Hadid said the move has been an "empowering" one that gives her a chance to live her life out of the spotlight.
"A lot of the world feels so entitled to other people's lives, which is so crazy," she said. "I'm going to take a break when I feel like it, and when I come back and share it with you, if you want to be supportive and still follow me, that's great."
Hadid also had a message for those who weren't happy to hear about her need for a little privacy. "If you're going to be upset that I need to be human for a month," she said. "Then maybe I don't want your follow, anyway."
So, for 30 days Hadid will be scaling back her social presence, and she's cool with coming back to fewer followers because of it.
Though, let's be honest, there's still a good chance you'll catch her daily happenings on her sister Bella's Instagram or her mom Yolanda's account. You may even see her pop up on her bestie Taylor Swift's account, or on her boyfriend Zayn Malik's feeds. It is New Year's, after all.
Hadid may even end up on Jenner's Instagram, which is back up and running after the model mysteriously deactivaed it last month. Jenner's Insta "detox" only lasted a week.
Hadid didn't give an official date for when the detox would start, but her last posts on Instagram and Twitter were yesterday. Here's wishing Hadid a happy and healthy break.
As Elle reports, the Reebok #PerfectNever spokeswoman announced at a Women's Empowerment panel in New York City that she'll be detoxing from Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat in the new year. This seems to be a trend as 2016 comes to a close.
"I'm taking a month off, actually, during New Year's," Hadid told the crowd. "I'm not deleting my account, I'm just taking the apps off my phone."
Hadid said the move has been an "empowering" one that gives her a chance to live her life out of the spotlight.
"A lot of the world feels so entitled to other people's lives, which is so crazy," she said. "I'm going to take a break when I feel like it, and when I come back and share it with you, if you want to be supportive and still follow me, that's great."
Hadid also had a message for those who weren't happy to hear about her need for a little privacy. "If you're going to be upset that I need to be human for a month," she said. "Then maybe I don't want your follow, anyway."
So, for 30 days Hadid will be scaling back her social presence, and she's cool with coming back to fewer followers because of it.
Though, let's be honest, there's still a good chance you'll catch her daily happenings on her sister Bella's Instagram or her mom Yolanda's account. You may even see her pop up on her bestie Taylor Swift's account, or on her boyfriend Zayn Malik's feeds. It is New Year's, after all.
Hadid may even end up on Jenner's Instagram, which is back up and running after the model mysteriously deactivaed it last month. Jenner's Insta "detox" only lasted a week.
Hadid didn't give an official date for when the detox would start, but her last posts on Instagram and Twitter were yesterday. Here's wishing Hadid a happy and healthy break.
Advertisement
Thank u @jessmendoza @Aly_Raisman @RubyRose @ZoeKravitz @lenadunham for being YOU. So grateful for this experience❤️ https://t.co/E9BICma60R— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) December 7, 2016
Advertisement