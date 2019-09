It's no secret that Kylie Jenner gets a lot of attention for how she looks — and it isn't always positive. Jenner's filler-enhanced pout , perpetually changing hairstyles, and made-up face have made her the target of people who are quick to call the reality star "fake." No matter what you think of Jenner or her carefully crafted aesthetic, Scream Queens star Keke Palmer has some very important words about why we shouldn't be so quick to judge.Palmer shared a meme of two side-by-side pictures of Jenner, one allegedly from 2012 and the other from 2016. On the 2012 side, it had a quote from a hater who called Jenner "ugly." Beside it, 2016 Jenner is called "fake." In her Instagram caption, Palmer notes that it's an insane double standard for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to have to deal with — is it any wonder that she revamped her image? Says the actress:"Looking at this photo above I couldn't help but stop dead in my tracks, because even though I do feel like this family sets an example that it's good to change for societies affection, how can you blame them? We don't think that this young woman deserves the attention she receives because of the message it sends but we don't even think about the fact that for years the whole world damn near agreed that she was ugly...and unlike some that experience such ridicule she had the [money] to change, she 'fixed' what the world said was broken and it worked! Now you are mad that it was that easy?"