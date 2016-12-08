Jenner admitted to the magazine that changing her lips brought along its own challenges: "It’s annoying to hear every day that you’re just this fake, plastic person when you’re not."



It's a catch-22. Women are mocked because of how they look and then judged for bending to society's whims. It's hard not to be insecure when someone points out your flaws. If you're under a microscope as intensely as Jenner is, I imagine the pressure is even more difficult to cope with.



Palmer nails the complicated relationship that women have with their bodies. While bending to society's pressures sends a "bad message," it's not wrong for someone to change the thing that society has made them insecure about. Maybe we should all learn to be nicer from the get-go, rather than shame someone for choosing to change how they look.