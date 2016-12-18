Palmer shared a meme of two side-by-side pictures of Jenner, one allegedly from 2012 and the other from 2016. On the 2012 side, it had a quote from a hater who called Jenner "ugly." Beside it, 2016 Jenner is called "fake." In her Instagram caption, Palmer notes that it's an insane double standard for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to have to deal with — is it any wonder that she revamped her image? Says the actress:
"Looking at this photo above I couldn't help but stop dead in my tracks, because even though I do feel like this family sets an example that it's good to change for societies affection, how can you blame them? We don't think that this young woman deserves the attention she receives because of the message it sends but we don't even think about the fact that for years the whole world damn near agreed that she was ugly...and unlike some that experience such ridicule she had the [money] to change, she 'fixed' what the world said was broken and it worked! Now you are mad that it was that easy?"
After Trump's win, I really was convinced that we have become so obsessed with making things appear to be real than needing them to actually BE real. AKA: Reality 📺, that's the gag. Reality television is based off of the desire WE HAVE to see non scripted shows that MIMIC reality, "false things appearing real" that's the ART of it, how real they can make us THINK it is. And many social media platforms support that same thing. We have settled for knock off truth in our actual reality because it's socially acceptable to lie for likes. Looking at this photo above I couldn't help but stop dead in my tracks because even though I do feel like this family sets an example that it's good to change for societies affection, how can you blame them? We don't think that this young woman deserves the attention she receives because of the message it sends but we don't even think about the fact that for years the whole world damn near agreed that she was ugly. A CHILD, that girl was a child and she was bullied and named ugly and not as a character but as HERSELF ... And unlike some that experience such ridicule she had the $$$ to change, she "fixed" what the world said was broken and it worked! Now you are mad that it was that easy? When the generation has already been force fed to love things that are false and appear as real 👁. We are confused! So many of us on who we should be and how we should act, who we should like and how we should pursue them. It's all been brought to another level because being fraudulent is our countries most popular trend. If only we could accept one another instead of bullying each other into change. We wouldn't be so confused or misunderstanding all of these mixed messages that ultimately tell us to trade attention for respect and love for possession. We could instead let our differences TEACH us something new instead of walking around looking, acting and being the same. WE DIFFERENT FOR A REASON.
All I have to say to Palmer's Instagram caption is YESSSSSS. I've always found it pretty appalling how a world that celebrates beauty to such a gross degree mocks people who try to keep up with the standard. Consider the reason that Jenner wanted to get lip injections in the first place. The makeup mogul told Complex that she was deeply insecure about her lips after a boy she liked pointed out their size back in middle school:
"This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small, but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing,’” she told the magazine. “It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.”
It's a catch-22. Women are mocked because of how they look and then judged for bending to society's whims. It's hard not to be insecure when someone points out your flaws. If you're under a microscope as intensely as Jenner is, I imagine the pressure is even more difficult to cope with.
Palmer nails the complicated relationship that women have with their bodies. While bending to society's pressures sends a "bad message," it's not wrong for someone to change the thing that society has made them insecure about. Maybe we should all learn to be nicer from the get-go, rather than shame someone for choosing to change how they look.