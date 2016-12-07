Kylie Jenner's Skin-Care Lineup Is Surprisingly Affordable

Keeping skin hydrated and glowing come winter can feel like an impossible feat — it’s brrr-isk out there, after all — and that makes for some pretty dry and flaky skin. But Kylie Jenner doesn't know anything about that. Because the makeup entrepreneur and always camera-ready star maintains bright skin year-round like it ain’t no thing. Was she born with it? As we learned on her site today, not so much.
The truth is, Jenner employs a whole host of skin hydrators and purifiers to help keep her complexion lit — no matter how cold the weather. Included in her list of favorites: a hyaluronic acid-spiked eye cream, which helps skin retain moisture; a locally made facial oil loaded with essential oils; and a drugstore clarifying mask that our own editors rave about.
The most surprising part of her winter skin prep? These buys won't cost you a fortune — and all of 'em are less than $50. See for yourself, ahead.
