Emma Stone walked the red carpet last night for the premiere of her new movie La La Land wearing eye makeup that mirrored the colors in her Prada dress — and we can’t stop thinking about it.



No, it’s not the matchy-matchy look that has us stuck on the playful pairing — not even close. It’s the fact that the unexpected two-tone effect, which features a rich purple shade on the top lash line and shimmery sky blue on the bottom, is exactly the push we needed to start thinking of holiday season looks outside of the usual metallics.



A gold-accented cat-eye or a berry-red lip are perennial December favorites, but they’re also kind of, well, expected. If you’re looking for something way less predictable — as in, something that makes a real statement — then a dual-toned look like Emma’s might just be your answer. And if purple and blue really aren’t your thing, well, there are plenty of other colors to experiment with. Why not try gold and green, or even purple and gray? Think about it. The possibilities are endless.



