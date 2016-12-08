We Like Our False Lashes Cheap & Pretty — Just Like These

There’s something about the holidays that makes us want to step up our makeup game. And while we’re all for the decadent glitter looks that are sure to get the job done, the truth is, gathering the goods can do a number on your wallet. So, when we found this knockout staple — E.L.F Cosmetics Exclusive Weylie Luxe Lash Kit — we felt like pinching ourselves. Because these maximum-impact lashes are every bit the dazzler, but — at a cool $4 — cost less than your afternoon cappuccino.
Created in collaboration with YouTuber Weylie Hoang, the kit features a set of thick and fluttery faux lashes made with tapered, criss-crossed hairs. Translation: They'll help your eye look reach Katy Perry-like proportions in seconds. What's even better? The lashes are sold with a tube of grippy lash glue — which on its own typically costs more than the price of the entire kit. Happy holidays to us.
E.L.F Exclusive Weylie Luxe Lash Kit, $4, available in select stores December 10 and online December 13 at E.L.F.
Created in collaboration with YouTuber Weylie Hoang, the kit features a set of thick and fluttery faux lashes made with tapered, criss-crossed hairs. Translation: They'll help your eye look reach Katy Perry-like proportions in seconds. What's even better? The lashes are sold with a tube of grippy lash glue — which on its own typically costs more than the price of the entire kit. Happy holidays to us.
E.L.F Exclusive Weylie Luxe Lash Kit, $4, available in select stores December 10 and online December 13 at E.L.F.
Advertisement