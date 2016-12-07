Earlier this week, Elaine Filadelfo boarded a Virgin Airlines plane for the short flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco. After boarding, she met her row-mate, Sue, an elderly woman who was flying for the very first time. Sue was heading to S.F. to surprise her daughter who had recently moved there. Filadelfo recognized how rare it was to see someone's first experience with the craziness of air travel, so she decided to live-tweet the journey. Throughout the trip, Sue experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. She was excited, anxious, and even shed a few tears, but overall, she took the whole thing like a champ. Follow the flight, here:
Sitting next to a 60+ yr old woman who's taking her first flight ever. She's so excited. Her daughter moved so she's flying to SURPRISE her!— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
Airline upgraded her, pilot came to say hi, staff showing her how to do everything & taking pics for her. Great work @VirginAmerica. https://t.co/aHUyWTjdt2— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
It's so fun to see someone gleeful & mesmerized about the idea of flying - or anything, really - and not complaining about details.— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
lol but her first flight is delayed 2 hours, welcome to plane travel Sue— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
Aww she's so nervous. Pulled away from the gate and there was a random thud, as happens, and she's grubbing armrest. Trying to reassure her.— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
We're not even in the air yet. Hang in there Sue. I get it: flying is actually insane. Good thing it's a short flight. (LAX-SFO)— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
Sue gripped my hand for takeoff. We are in the air! pic.twitter.com/aAzFeQjiQ2— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
She can't stop looking out the window. "We are above the clouds! They look like they're on the water!" pic.twitter.com/rwFDBTRH9E— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
She keeps waving out the window, because "I used to always see planes up there and wonder what the people are like and if they're waving."— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
Hitting some turbulence; Sue started crying 😔 I myself am v bad at turbulence so this is a good exercise for *me* to be calming & rational— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
Landed! Sue did it! "That's it? It's over now? Wow! That was fast!"— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016
Sue's daughter, who she took this flight so she could surprise visit, hasn't ever flown either. "Now I can take her and show her it's ok!"💗— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) December 5, 2016