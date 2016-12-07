Over the summer, Khloé Kardashian took to her website to share the news of her skin-cancer scare with fans. After a dermatologist discovered (and removed) a cancerous mole on her back, she made it a point to stress the importance of keeping an eye out for any suspicious skin activity.
Kardashian's personal story was an effective way of encouraging her millions of followers to get their own moles checked. Hell — she may have even saved some lives in doing so. So, when the reality star recently shared on Snapchat that her derm was “burning off” her moles and freckles with a laser, one by one, we assumed it was just another smart precaution.
I promise I'll still have some. But my back made me do insecure. I look like a Dalmatian lol just toning it down https://t.co/GNssS2kze9— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 5, 2016
Only, we were wrong. As the Kardashian sister revealed on Twitter, the moles on her back were actually major self-confidence killers. “My back made me so insecure,” she explained to a select few fans, who urged her to embrace her imperfections.
But there's no shame in spots: She won’t be completely freckle- and mole-free, as she originally stated on Snapchat. She’s just “toning it down” to a level she feels comfortable with — and there's nothing wrong with that.
