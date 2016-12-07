Only, we were wrong. As the Kardashian sister revealed on Twitter, the moles on her back were actually major self-confidence killers. “My back made me so insecure,” she explained to a select few fans, who urged her to embrace her imperfections.



But there's no shame in spots: She won’t be completely freckle- and mole-free, as she originally stated on Snapchat. She’s just “toning it down” to a level she feels comfortable with — and there's nothing wrong with that.



