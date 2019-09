The snake emoji has been one of the most frequently used icons of the year. It has most commonly been deployed to symbolize acts of deceit and scheming in relation to celebrities. Millions of snake emoji have been unleashed on social media pages belonging to Taylor Swift Sofia Richie , and a few of the Kardashians And now Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are cleverly clapping back at everyone who's ever called them "snakes" by posing with actual snakes. It's just too bad that hey both tried to get in on the joke and debuted their pictures the exact same day. Awkward.In each of the respective photos, the teenagers (Jenner is 19, and Richie is 18) are wearing solid-color, two-piece undergarments. They even strike similar puckered-lip poses. In fact, it looks like they're posing with the exact same snake.