The snake emoji has been one of the most frequently used icons of the year. It has most commonly been deployed to symbolize acts of deceit and scheming in relation to celebrities. Millions of snake emoji have been unleashed on social media pages belonging to Taylor Swift, Sofia Richie, and a few of the Kardashians.
And now Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are cleverly clapping back at everyone who's ever called them "snakes" by posing with actual snakes. It's just too bad that hey both tried to get in on the joke and debuted their pictures the exact same day. Awkward.
In each of the respective photos, the teenagers (Jenner is 19, and Richie is 18) are wearing solid-color, two-piece undergarments. They even strike similar puckered-lip poses. In fact, it looks like they're posing with the exact same snake.
Same snake? @KylieJenner @sofiarichie pic.twitter.com/vfkCXhvPre— Imogen†Gorst (@Imogen_Gorst) December 5, 2016
Here's Jenner's, which was shot by Terry Richardson as part of her Kylie Jenner-branded calendar (a gift idea for Kardashian-aholics), which she will sell on her forthcoming online store.
And here is Richie's, which is featured on the cover of the December-January issue of Complex.
Next time anyone calls me a snake it will be considered a compliment in my eyes. Thank you so much complex, this is truly amazing pic.twitter.com/26oQZ25cQK— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) December 5, 2016
In response, Twitter is choosing sides by claiming that Richie copied Jenner, or visa versa.
@sofiarichie girl fr all you are is copy cat 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZMuWjceks— bip (@nexusbieber) December 5, 2016
Two new shoots released today.. Awk @KylieJenner @sofiarichie but which ones the snake 🐍 pic.twitter.com/BWNvsh96Wl— Antony Knight (@antony_knight) December 5, 2016
But, in the end, one Twitter user revealed who really gets the credit for the nearly-nude, snake-centric photo shoot, the one and only Bad Gal RiRi.
@nexusbieber Actually Rihanna did this before both of them lol pic.twitter.com/oVjTJ3EA0Y— bri (@briasinterIude) December 5, 2016
