We know that as soon as a Kardashian (or a Jenner) wears a certain trend, it's not long before it reaches peak saturation. Maybe it's due to the family's multi-million Instagram and Snapchat followers, or maybe it's because people really do admire (and enjoy emulating) their sense of style. Either way, fishnet tights have finally fallen prey to Kardashian-Jenner madness, having worked their way from fashion-crowd favorite to full-on mass-appeal — first thanks to Kim, and now Kylie.Before Kim Kardashian-West began her two-month-long-and-counting hiatus from social media following the Paris robbery, she posted an Instagram photo of some scandalous, classic-black fishnets peeking out from the top of an unbuttoned pair of jeans. ( We did it first , just saying.) But, leave it to the younger Jenner to follow suit just a few weeks later — and take things up a notch in true KJ fashion. Over the weekend, the star uploaded her own scandalous shots in fishnets — only this time, they were glittery.