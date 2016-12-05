You'll Soon Be Able To Buy Weed-Infused Coffee Pods

Ever feel like your morning cup of joe could use a little more chill? If so, you're in luck, because starting in 2017, you'll be able to buy coffee pods with a very special ingredient: marijuana.
Sure, mixing the energizing powers of caffeine with the notoriously relaxing plant seems like kind of a contradiction. But the pods are made using sativa strands, which are often associated with feelings of alertness, intense focus, and creativity rather than the sleep-inducing effects of indica-heavy varieties.
Brewbudz, the company behind the pods, will also be releasing various teas and cocoa with that special ingredient. So even if coffee isn't your thing, that doesn't mean you can't partake. The pods are compatible with your Keurig machine. Plus, they're totally compostable (unlike other K-Cups out there). However, as you probably guessed, they'll only be available in states where marijuana use is legal (for medical reasons, at least). It's not clear exactly where these will be offered, but come 2017 you can check in with your local dispensary for more info.
Of course, this isn't the first time a beverage company has seized on the power of this particular plant. For instance, there are already cannabis-infused energy drinks out there. So if you'd rather take your hit in liquid form, you've got a couple of options to choose from — and even more on the way.
