The Internet Thinks Kylie Jenner Just Declared War On Christmas

Is Kylie Jenner declaring war on Christmas? With one seemingly innocent, emoji-filled tweet, the Lip Kit creator has inadvertently kicked off a holiday controversy the likes of which we haven't seen since...oh, right — last month. (Looking at you, Starbucks.)
"I can't wait to get my tree up for xmas," Jenner tweeted last night. Innocuous, right? Wrong.
According to much of the Twitterverse, her use of the common-but-controversial Christmas abbreviation "Xmas" was a big no-no that ignores the religious roots of the holiday. Many Twitter users were subtle, offering up quick corrections.
But others were a bit more pointed in their distress.
@Faze_One91 @JazzyNicoleee CHRISTmas. it's the birth of jesus christ. it's a christian holiday and it's not all about presents.— smol && cute (@jaaayydaaa) December 4, 2016
@KylieJenner Christmas... you had enough characters in your tweet to say Christmas, so just say it.— Yodit (@yoditnicole) December 4, 2016
@KylieJenner there is no Christmas without Christ so stop 'xmas'....It is Christmas about Jesus Christ!— Miranda Sackey (@deva41) December 4, 2016
@KylieJenner Christmas doesn't have a "x" in it so you can't abbreviate it with "xmas"— MARQ 💙 (@_marqeuiz_) December 4, 2016
Others came to her defense.
@foulmouthbetch @KylieJenner Actually, the x in "xmas" is the Greek symbol for Christ.— Rachel (@rachel_whilden) December 4, 2016
Maybe this would be a good compromise?
@KylieJenner Since your family basically makes the world go round shouldn't it be Kristmas?— Madisyn (@misfitmadisyn) December 4, 2016
