Kendrick is right: This wasn't the first time these allegations against Bertolucci and Brando have come to light. It's awful that she had to point it out, since Schneider herself had previously — and repeatedly — said it wasn't consensual.In a 2006 interview , Schneider said she "cried real tears" during the rape scene in Last Tango In Paris. She also claimed that it was not in the script, but rather the idea of Marlon Brando. Schneider said,"When they told me, I had a burst of anger. Woo! I threw everything. And nobody can force someone to do something not in the script. But I didn't know that. I was too young."She added in that interview that "[Bertolucci] was manipulating everyone on set." Schneider passed away in 2011. Brando died in 2004, but Bertolucci is still alive and made a movie as recently as 2012.Sadly, it's unsurprising that any allegations made by Schneider were ignored, given the fact that perpetrators of sexual assault or violence are rarely punished for their crimes. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 994 out of every 1,000 rapes results in perpetrators walking free — without any punishment — according to statistics by RAINN , based on data from the Department of Justice.And despite the fact that Schneider tried to come forward about what happened to her years later, the truth is that people largely ignored her claims. It wasn't until Bertolucci admitted it — on camera — that people started paying attention.