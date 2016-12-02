Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Just Getting Started

"The 12 Days of Christmas" is one of those songs that gets used in about a million holiday commercials each year, always with some lame, punny twist. And while I usually ignore everything I see with the "12 Days Of" trope attached, I hope you'll believe me when I say that you should not ignore Amazon's 12 Days of Deals: a dozen days your bank account can get very excited about.
This Sunday, Amazon will kick off its 12 days of sales, each of which with a different theme. Sunday is all about gifts for kids, Monday is books and media, Tuesday is gifts for entertaining and foodies, and so forth. December 12 is lined up to be Cyber Monday 2.0, with deals on tech and gadgets. The last day of deals, December 15, opens up to sales on stocking stuffers in general, so you can wrap up the odds and ends of your holiday shopping.
Pro tip: If you want extra sales, shop on your phone. The Amazon app will offer flash sales from December 7 to 20 in addition to the themed deals that are already taking place on site.
At last, there's a "12 Days Of" riff that I can get on board with.
