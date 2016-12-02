Hawaii's About To Get A Foot Of Snow — Wait, What?!

Now that it's colder, you might be starting to plot your escape to a tropical paradise. If Hawaii made it on your list of places to flee to, you might want to think twice before packing your bags. According to Buzz60, parts of Hawaii are about to see up to a foot of snow.
You might be shocked by this forecast since the islands are go-to beach vacation destinations, but apparently, it's actually not out of the norm. The video reports that snow actually hits certain parts of the island pretty much every year. Where are these snowy regions of the state that no one seems to ever think about? They're spots of high elevation, which makes sense. The snow will hit Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, both of which have about a 13,000-foot elevation.
CBS News says a winter storm warning will be in effect through this afternoon for the areas above 8,000 feet. Aside from the snow, Mauna Kea could get winds of up to 50 miles per hour, as well as below-freezing temperatures. Buzz60 tells us the snow doesn't usually stick around for too long, so hopefully it will be gone by the time you start getting truly desperate for your warm-weather getaway. That, or you could just stay off the highest maunas when you get there.
You might be shocked by this forecast since the islands are go-to beach vacation destinations, but apparently, it's actually not out of the norm. The video reports that snow actually hits certain parts of the island pretty much every year. Where are these snowy regions of the state that no one seems to ever think about? They're spots of high elevation, which makes sense. The snow will hit Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, both of which have about a 13,000-foot elevation.
CBS News says a winter storm warning will be in effect through this afternoon for the areas above 8,000 feet. Aside from the snow, Mauna Kea could get winds of up to 50 miles per hour, as well as below-freezing temperatures. Buzz60 tells us the snow doesn't usually stick around for too long, so hopefully it will be gone by the time you start getting truly desperate for your warm-weather getaway. That, or you could just stay off the highest maunas when you get there.
Advertisement