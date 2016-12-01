Will the real Chris Pratt please stand up?
Earlier today, Jaden Smith informed the Twittersphere that he was in fact Chris Pratt. The known eccentric often tweets random messages, but this is one of his best.
The proclamation was given without context, which is what makes it so wonderfully bizarre and random.
Earlier today, Jaden Smith informed the Twittersphere that he was in fact Chris Pratt. The known eccentric often tweets random messages, but this is one of his best.
The proclamation was given without context, which is what makes it so wonderfully bizarre and random.
And that's all he wrote. For those of you thinking, "No, Chris Pratt is Chris Pratt," then congrats, because yes you are correct. Smith is just trolling his fans because he is teasing a new album. This gag could be his way of getting the internet fired up and to bring some extra attention to his Twitter page. Or maybe he's just really excited for Passengers? Probably not.
Even though Pratt has not yet commented on his stolen identity (it doesn't appear that the two have even met before), Smith's followers are chiming in and are very confused.
Advertisement
But this one sums it up.
Advertisement