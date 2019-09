And that's all he wrote. For those of you thinking, "No, Chris Pratt is Chris Pratt," then congrats, because yes you are correct. Smith is just trolling his fans because he is teasing new album . This gag could be his way of getting the internet fired up and to bring some extra attention to his Twitter page. Or maybe he's just really excited for Passengers? Probably not.Even though Pratt has not yet commented on his stolen identity (it doesn't appear that the two have even met before), Smith's followers are chiming in and are very confused.