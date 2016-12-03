The Gifts Hollywood's Biggest Beauty Pros Are Giving This Season

We imagine that getting a holiday present from the Kardashians would be pretty sweet. Maybe a car if we were Kylie's BFF, or Givenchy boots from Kim. But that's probably not in our future. And anyway, if we wanted the best of the best beauty gifts (which we always do), we'd want what the biggest celebrities' glam squads are doling out. After all, they know what works better than anyone else out there.



That's why we asked some of the most sought-after beauty pros in the business to spill the products on their wish and shopping lists. From lust-worthy lipstick collections to nail artist-approved polish sets, you can be sure everything they love is chic enough to impress even the A-lister who has everything.



Ahead, top hairstylists, makeup artists, and manicurists let us peek at what they're wrapping up for their loved ones. Get ready to revise your Amazon wish list to include it all.

