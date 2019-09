Women Are Coming Together On Social Media For The Most Inspiring Reason

Anyone who’s ever gotten a pixie cut will tell you how powerful the move can be. But shaving your head completely? That’s a move for total badasses (just ask Amber Rose ). And thanks to the latest beauty challenge to sweep Twitter, the #baldandbadchallenge , we're getting a look at these women.Unlike some of the more stupefying challenges to come out of 2016 (ahem, 100 layers ), this beauty dare is celebrating feelings of liberation, power, and pride.