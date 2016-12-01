

The platform also tracked the top 10 fashion accounts that gained the most followers in the past year, and that list is incredibly model-heavy. (Can't say we're shocked.) Gigi Hadid topped the roster, gaining a whopping 16,033,757 new followers in 2016. (Her total following currently clocks in at 25.9 million.)



"We've seen Gigi's career really flourish on Instagram, because she takes her followers on this amazing journey as she shares career milestones in a truly authentic way — from her partnership with Tommy Hilfiger to walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show for two consecutive years," Chen said. "She’s her true self, and that shows."



Hadid's impressive spike in followers was followed, consecutively, by Cara Delevingne, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Victoria Beckham (the sole designer on the list), Chrissy Teigen, Gisele Bundchen, Taylor Hill, and Candice Swanepoel.