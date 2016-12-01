Today, Instagram released its year in review data, and besides the heartwarming revelation that #love was the most-used hashtag of the year, there were some interesting fashion-specific stats in the mix.



Take, for example, the fact that a day during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, was one of the top 10 Instagrammed days of the year, coming in seventh, and the only fashion-centric date on the list. Other dates that made the cut, for context, include Halloween (which topped the rundown), the anniversary of 9/11, Election Day, Father's Day, and Easter Sunday.



"There’s the fact that Paris is so darn Instagrammable, period, but there’s also the amazing street style and creativity, obviously, of the collections there," Eva Chen, Instagram's head of fashion partnerships, told Refinery29 of why PFW likely accrued such a flurry of 'gramming, and why it was the only fashion week to make the cut.



She cites Olivier Rousteing and Riccardo Tisci as doing a "a great job of sharing their day-to-day," and also pinpoints Dior's presence on the platform's Instagram Stories as a highlight during the PFW spring 2017 shows, thanks to celeb cameos like Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman, and the debut of Maria Grazia Chiuri's designs for the house.

