Getting a present for the TV fan in your life used to be easy. You'd just pick up the latest box set of DVDs from their favorite show and stick a bow on it. Now that everyone is streaming the programs they love, you need to get a little more creative with your television-inspired gifts.



We've collected wearables, collectibles, and some standout items that defy categorization, all sure to delight any devotees of Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, or Buffy. There are T-shirts and hoodies so your friends can literally wear their fandom on their sleeves. Or you could pick up a poster or cutout, to bring the world of the show into your loved one's home. And a classic figurine of their favorite character is always appreciated.



Scroll through to find the perfect gift for even the pickiest pop culture enthusiast. They might even forgive you for "just not being able to get into" their favorite show.