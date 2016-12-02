Real boyfriends and girlfriends may come and go, but the internet's significant others are forever. Well, that is if you define "forever" as, until a better, more enlightened celebrity comes around, then yeah, forever.
While Idris Elba will always be the internet's boyfriend, other Class of 2015 BFs haven't faired as well over the last 12 months. Benedict Cumberbatch dared to admit that he doesn’t actually really like the moniker, while Tom Hiddleston got demoted after the whole Hiddleswift fiasco. But don't worry, there's a whole new slew of famous humans who drove the internet crazy this year.
They're mysterious and charming. They're vulnerable and romantic, inspiring only the best fan fiction. They absolutely never fall short of our expectations. Instead, they make us want to be better men and women through their passion and activism. Honestly, there are too many woke baes on this list to even count.
So as this year comes to a close, it's time to look back at all the people we'll be crushing on into 2017.
THESE Were The Internet Crushes Of 2016