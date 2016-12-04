Time to lighten up in the love department, everyone. This Wednesday, Venus joins her dance partner, Mars, in Aquarius, where she'll hover until January 3. Aquarius energy is free-spirited, experimental, and even a little rebellious. With the cosmic lovebirds rocking out here, we may all get a little freakier...or just open to untapped possibilities. Don't get hung up on having a type, because the stars could have a surprise in store. Couples might widen their horizons and do a little, uh, exploring now. Need to go on a relationship sabbatical? Aquarius energy can be more about "universal love" than fairy-tale romances. Get your fix from the company of great friends or even by getting involved in an activist mission — another passion the Venus-Mars merge in Aquarius can stir up.The fact-checkers are out in droves this weekend as stern Saturn and the sun sync up in outspoken Sagittarius. In this post-truth world, it's hard to even know what to believe anymore. But before you engage in any deep, political discussions check your own sources. Did you get hooked by a fake news story — and can you debunk someone else's with legit facts? If you have a credible source backing up your assertions, speak up!