Time to lighten up in the love department, everyone. This Wednesday, Venus joins her dance partner, Mars, in Aquarius, where she'll hover until the 3rd of January. Aquarius energy is free-spirited, experimental, and even a little rebellious. With the cosmic lovebirds rocking out here, we may all get a little freakier...or just open to untapped possibilities. Don't get hung up on having a type, because the stars could have a surprise in store. Couples might widen their horizons and do a little, uh, exploring now. Need to go on a relationship sabbatical? Aquarius energy can be more about "universal love" than fairy-tale romances. Get your fix from the company of great friends or even by getting involved in an activist mission — another passion the Venus-Mars merge in Aquarius can stir up.



The fact-checkers are out in droves this weekend as stern Saturn and the sun sync up in outspoken Sagittarius. In this post-truth world, it's hard to even know what to believe anymore. But before you engage in any deep, political discussions check your own sources. Did you get hooked by a fake news story — and can you debunk someone else's with legit facts? If you have a credible source backing up your assertions, speak up!

