Justin Bieber took his leave of Instagram three months ago, and now he's explaining himself. At a concert in London, the "Sorry" singer had some harsh words for the social platform. According to Cosmopolitan, the rant was all captured on video, and — of course — it's on YouTube for your enjoyment. Or edification, if you will.
Bieber tells the crowd: “I don’t want to get my Instagram back. Instagram is for the devil, I’m sure. I think hell is Instagram."
Okay, we're interested. Bieber goes on to explain that the mindless perusal of your feed is actually trap.
He says in the video, "we get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server, I’m stuck in the DMs, trying to get my way out and I can’t."
Which, listen, it's no Inferno-style rivers of boiling blood, but Instagram isn't always pretty. Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame deleted her own account and, back in February, Kylie Jenner threatened to leave the social media platform. Three makes a trend, they say.
To be clear, though, Biebs knows he's no authority on the subject. His closing statement in the video says, lamely, "I don't know what I'm talking about."
Watch the full video, below.
Bieber tells the crowd: “I don’t want to get my Instagram back. Instagram is for the devil, I’m sure. I think hell is Instagram."
Okay, we're interested. Bieber goes on to explain that the mindless perusal of your feed is actually trap.
He says in the video, "we get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server, I’m stuck in the DMs, trying to get my way out and I can’t."
Which, listen, it's no Inferno-style rivers of boiling blood, but Instagram isn't always pretty. Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame deleted her own account and, back in February, Kylie Jenner threatened to leave the social media platform. Three makes a trend, they say.
To be clear, though, Biebs knows he's no authority on the subject. His closing statement in the video says, lamely, "I don't know what I'm talking about."
Watch the full video, below.
Advertisement