Jennifer Aniston Got A Sweet Thanksgiving Surprise From Justin Theroux

We always knew Jennifer Aniston's life was straight out of a movie. We just didn't realize that the movie was Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
That '80s Thanksgiving classic ends with Steve Martin's character surprising his family by showing up just in time for a Turkey Day feast. We're assuming Aniston's husband, actor Justin Theroux, didn't have to shack up with a garrulous shower curtain ring salesman on his way home, but the similarities are there.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing today, Aniston shared how she'd accepted that Theroux would have to miss their annual Friendsgiving dinner because he was filming in Germany. Like his famous wife, the guests were bummed out by his non-attendance. After giving a speech solo, Aniston invited everyone to dig in.
It turns out that Theroux wasn't M.I.A. after all, however.
“Then salads came out and everyone was just very somber and next thing you know, turkey walks in and there was another turkey holding that turkey," she joked. "That was my hubby. He came in with the turkey.”
We're just going to pretend that he walked in with the turkey on his head, Monice Geller-style.
That '80s Thanksgiving classic ends with Steve Martin's character surprising his family by showing up just in time for a Turkey Day feast. We're assuming Aniston's husband, actor Justin Theroux, didn't have to shack up with a garrulous shower curtain ring salesman on his way home, but the similarities are there.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing today, Aniston shared how she'd accepted that Theroux would have to miss their annual Friendsgiving dinner because he was filming in Germany. Like his famous wife, the guests were bummed out by his non-attendance. After giving a speech solo, Aniston invited everyone to dig in.
It turns out that Theroux wasn't M.I.A. after all, however.
“Then salads came out and everyone was just very somber and next thing you know, turkey walks in and there was another turkey holding that turkey," she joked. "That was my hubby. He came in with the turkey.”
We're just going to pretend that he walked in with the turkey on his head, Monice Geller-style.
Advertisement