Zendaya's Mom Third-Wheeled Zendaya & Odell Beckham Jr. & It Was Great

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the subject of many, many dating rumors this year. The New York Giants wide receiver has been said to go out with everyone from Demi Lovato and Rihanna to Bella Hadid and Khloé Kardashian. (One woman he will most definitely never be romantically linked to: Lena Dunham.) On Monday night, he appeared at a basketball game in Madison Square Garden with rumored on-and-off girlfriend Zendaya. What makes this outing any different? The fact that there was a very special third-wheel in attendance: Zendaya's mother Claire.
Zendaya documented the outing throughout the evening via Snapchat. In one video, she tries to quell the appearance of being on a date with Beckham, claiming she and her mom just so happened to run into him at the game. "Who is he again?" she joked. In other amusing snaps, Zendaya laid zingers on the football player for his height and hair color. "Why he got the same hair color as my mom though?" she cracked. You can see Zendaya's mom Claire throughout.
This definitely isn't any kind of evidence that Beckham and Zendaya are in a relationship. But it looks like the dynamic between them and Zendaya's mom is pretty comfortable — and that's always a good sign.
Odell Beckham Jr. -- Courting Zendaya (Again?) ... Hanging Out At Knicks Game (PHOTO) https://t.co/49xeGuWe90 pic.twitter.com/CWS1uW83gH— Los Angeles News Now (@lanewsnow) November 29, 2016
