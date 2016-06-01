Why You Should Know Who Odell Beckham Jr. Is (Khloé Kardashian & Zendaya Do)

If you're a sports fan, then you definitely know who Odell Beckham Jr. is. If not, here's a little cheat sheet.
The 23-year-old started off as a stand-out high school football player with over 22 colleges offering him scholarships to play. He ended up attending Louisiana Sate University, and after graduation he was drafted to be the wide receiver for the New York Giants.
Even non-football fans might remember his epic one-handed touchdown grab, which the NFL deemed 2014's "Catch of the Year." He's a pretty big deal on the field.
Off the field, he's increasingly been spotted attending some pretty posh events. For instance, he sat next to Anna Wintour herself at his first runway show during New York Fashion Week last spring.
More recently, Beckham was linked to 19-year-old singer and actress Zendaya, after the two walked a red carpet together and spoke cryptically of their relationship. Zendaya's father was the one to say that his daughter and the athlete were still just friends, and that he was even chaperoning just to make sure it stayed that way. It appears that whatever friendship was forming between the two has since been put on the back burner.
This past weekend, Beckham attended Drake's Memorial Day party (my invite must have been lost in the mail). He and Drake have been pals for a while — Drake is a big sports fan, after all.
Though it appears things got a little heated around the pool, it looked really fun. Among the other poolside guests were Hailey Baldwin and Khloé Kardashian. And, of course, images surfaced of Kardashian and Beckham talking closely, and the internet is buzzing.
Or rather, superstitious Giants fans are freaking out.
People seem to care less about the supposed flirtation between the two and more about the ominous, so-called "Kardashian curse." Apparently, when major athletes become involved with a Kardashian, they start to lose games — thus the curse was named. Don't you just love the internet?
@OBJ_3 Don't date Khloe!! The Kardashians destroy everyone around them!!— Steve Smith (@Steve_Smith24) June 1, 2016
@OBJ_3 nah we want the @Giants to win - don't bring that kardashian curse bs into our lives— mrbnuts (@mrbnuts) June 1, 2016
Kardashian also posted a vague message, possibly referring to the circulating rumors. She wrote, "It's really not that deep."
And then she just went ahead and let Kanye West's infamous scowl do all the talking.
