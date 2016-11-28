Real Housewives Of O.C.'s Meghan King Edmonds gave birth to a baby girl — her first — on Thanksgiving.
According to Page Six, Edmonds' daughter came in weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. While the RHOC star didn't take Andy Cohen's name suggestion (He wanted her to be named Andy), Edmonds did go with another "A" name: Aspen.
Shortly after giving birth, Edmonds made it clear she couldn't be more thankful for her husband, Jim, who helped her through 22 hours of natural birth.
"I feel like I worked out for a week straight and my throat hurts from yelling but I survived unscathed... and now I feel like the strongest warrior on the planet," she wrote on Instagram. "And Jimmy thinks so too."
This powerful message also marked Aspen's Instagram debut and she couldn't be cuter. But, don't believe us, check it out for yourself. Cue all the "awws."
