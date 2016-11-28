Protesters' primary concern is the potential damage the DAPL could bring to the water supply of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. In the TYT Politics video, Woodley pointed to the hypocrisy of moving the pipeline to the reservation from its original placement in Bismarck, ND, a predominantly white area. When critics from that community voiced their concerns, the DAPL was moved, but it seems that the Native American community and its allies are not being met with the same respect.



Comments on the Facebook video have been mostly positive, praising the actress for speaking out about the environmental issue. However, some criticized her for not touching on all of the facts about why the pipeline was moved from Bismarck, which included the need for more space than Bismarck was able to provide.

