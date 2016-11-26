Kylie Jenner is no slouch in the kitchen. Of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, she's the one most likely to be voted Best Cook. The youngest of the bunch often shares recipes and snaps of her latest culinary creations — and even hosts a web show, Cooking With Kylie, which you can find on her site. (For a small fee, of course.)
However, her latest efforts can be found on Snapchat. Jenner made a "flakey" French toast (along with some eggs, potatoes, and sausage) that looks delicious. She also threw in some rice with cheesy eggs, because, according to Jenner, it's Tyga's favorite, so she makes it at almost every meal.
The rice and French toast are a big switch from the cupcakes she made for Tyga for his birthday, which were decorated with loved-up pictures of the couple and nearly bare bottoms made of frosting.
Follow along with her snaps and you, too, can eat like King Kylie this weekend.
