Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are countless sales that help us nab every last beauty item we love at a discounted price. Well, almost. Some of the most luxe finds — from labels like La Mer, Tom Ford, Jo Malone, and Guerlain — are generally excluded from holiday sales. Which is a massive bummer, because those are the very things on which we most need a price break.
However, Bluemercury is changing all that with its Holiday Shopping Party events. Each of its outposts will host an in-store event during which customers will be able to grab anything for up to 20% off. This means you can get the brand-new foundation from La Mer (or the classic Crème de la Mer); the widely loved (and editor favorite) serum from SkinCeuticals; the face cream that even falls outside of Kim Kardashian’s beauty budget; Jo Malone colognes; legendary Mason Pearson hair brushes; and all the Tom Ford makeup, skin care, scents, soap, and deodorant you can get your hands on. Basically, it’s the sale for stuff that never goes on sale.
Each Bluemercury store will hold its own "party" on a designated day starting today, running through mid-December. To find out when your local event is scheduled, click here.
As if this weren’t enough, the brand is also giving away goodie-loaded gift bags to shoppers who spend $175 or more — which won’t be hard to do with all the cult favorites in the mix. Ahead, see our favorite picks.
