These Are The BEST Black Friday Beauty Sales

Ridiculous deals on TVs, stampedes and fights, lines just to get through the doors at Sephora — there's a lot to love and hate about Black Friday. When all is said, it's one of the only times of the year when practically everything on your wish list is on sale. But if the thought of store-hopping IRL freaks you out — that tryptophan-and-eggnog hangover is rough — you have our full permission to never get off the couch.



There are a lot of things we're eyeing in the beauty sphere. Thankfully, most of America isn't setting an alarm for 4 a.m. just to score a lip gloss. (That's not to say you shouldn't be, but the more people distracted by electronics, the more makeup for us.) What stuff have we been watching? Click through the slides, ahead, for a peek at our picks. May the odds be in your favor.