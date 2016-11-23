Hear Chance The Rapper's Get Well Prayer For Kanye West

Chance the Rapper took a moment out of a BBC Radio 1 appearance to deliver a get well prayer to his mentor, Kanye West. West was reportedly hospitalized Monday following an incident at the gym early that morning.
Chance stopped his set in the Live Lounge to shout out his mentor, joining other celebrity well-wishers. He paused between "All We Got," which features West, and a cover of the Drake song "Feel No Ways." Drake and West are reportedly working on an album together, which Chance would presumably be a part of.
"I want to extend a special prayer to my big brother Kanye West," Chance said. "I know there's a lot of weird folks out there, but you already know that I'm a hundred grand. I want to just extend this prayer and this love from all the way in Britain. We might come home early to see this. Happy Thanksgiving."
Listen to Chance deliver the message below.
Chance stopped his set in the Live Lounge to shout out his mentor, joining other celebrity well-wishers. He paused between "All We Got," which features West, and a cover of the Drake song "Feel No Ways." Drake and West are reportedly working on an album together, which Chance would presumably be a part of.
"I want to extend a special prayer to my big brother Kanye West," Chance said. "I know there's a lot of weird folks out there, but you already know that I'm a hundred grand. I want to just extend this prayer and this love from all the way in Britain. We might come home early to see this. Happy Thanksgiving."
Listen to Chance deliver the message below.
Advertisement
And, since you might as well, here are the two songs Chance performed. They're typically excellent.
Advertisement