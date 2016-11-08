That Drake & Kanye Album Is Coming Soon (& Here's Its Subject)

Careful Kanye-ologists will recall that he's supposedly working on an album with Drake. Of course, we kind of dismissed it out of hand as idle speculation. Oh, two of the world's top artists might work together? That's sort of water-is-wet as far as news goes.
But Drake's latest Instagram post puts doubts to rest. Let's check it out.
But Drake's latest Instagram post puts doubts to rest. Let's check it out.
No big whoop, another drop in the bucket of rumors. Except this time supermanager Scooter Braun weighed in to give those rumors a little goose.
Drake and Kanye West could be dropping a project soon. Check out @scooterbraun in the comments. There Goes The Neighborhood. 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ggVC4kj0Ac— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) November 7, 2016
Ok, so what does it mean? Well, early speculation fueled by a billboard bearing the logos of both artists' music labels is that the project will have something to do with Calabasas.
That's the Los Angeles neighborhood both men live in during the spare time. It's also the seat of reality television, the Kardashian Kapital, and the place a certain type of Angeleno knows as a great place for high school parties.
So a place of hidden glamor, of suburban despair, and of rich people leading complicated lives, basically. Sounds like the perfect place to inspire a collaboration between Drake and Kanye.
So a place of hidden glamor, of suburban despair, and of rich people leading complicated lives, basically. Sounds like the perfect place to inspire a collaboration between Drake and Kanye.
Advertisement