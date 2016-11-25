Emirates Is Having A MASSIVE Sale This Very Minute

If you've decided to skip the long lines and crazy crowds of Black Friday shopping this year, first of all, we don't blame you. But, second and way more important, that doesn't mean you can't still find an amazing deal on a great gift. Not just a great gift, but perhaps the best gift: travel.
Emirates Airlines, which rarely has major sales, is offering two-for-one airfare on round-trip tickets from all 11 American gateways. That means you and a companion can take a fabulous adventure on one of the most luxurious airlines in the world for half of what it would ordinarily cost you.
The deal applies to travel between January 9 and October 14, 2017. Airfare starts as low as $899 for two round-trip economy tickets to Milan from any of Emirates' U.S. gateways. You could also explore Dubai for just $1,249. Other destinations include Bangkok, Cape Town, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, and many more.
To take advantage of the two-for-one rates, head to Emirates' website right now, and again starting at 12:01 EST on Cyber Monday (November 28), when additional destinations and deals will be added. You'll have 72 hours from the start of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday to book, so act fast.
Is there any better holiday activity than making plans to see the world without actually having to get off the couch? Nope.
