Claire Wasserman is the founder of Ladies Get Paid. The views expressed here are her own.Strange as it sounds, there is much to be thankful for in this post-election period, even for those of us in Pantsuit Nation The ugliness of this campaign stripped us of our idealism and forced us to confront a reality of bigotry and sexism. No one can deny anymore that sexism still exists. Many millennials believed the fight for feminism was over, that Gloria Steinem had taken care of it. However, Trump fast-tracked our education in the patriarchy — and with awareness comes action. Those of us who have the platforms to speak up must do so.A few months ago, I started Ladies Get Paid , an organization that seeks to achieve wage equality and workplace diversity through education and community. Though there was always an element of activism, it wasn’t intended to be political. But when Trump said he wanted to grab our pussies, shit definitely got political.On November 9, I awoke to a really bad hangover and hundreds of messages from women all over the world. While many of those messages were incredibly angry, they were also hopeful. These women recognized that we had a bullhorn we could use and our community, 2,000-strong, could be an army for change. Though the election might have been over, our work was just beginning. The day after the election was devastating, to be sure. But it also may have been the most empowered I’d ever felt in my life.