Some Glass Ceilings Did Shatter Last Night

Hillary Clinton didn't crack that "highest, hardest glass ceiling" last night.But down-ballot, female candidates made some big strides that can give us hope for the future of women in politics.The number of women serving in the U.S. Senate after Tuesday's election will remain at 20, according to The Center for American Women & Politics . But the number of women of color serving in the Senate has quadrupled, to four.It wasn't just Senate races that made history. We saw women score major firsts last night by winning bids for U.S representative and governor. And millennial women won key races that will bring more diversity and gender balance to state Legislatures.Here are six women who broke major barriers on Tuesday.Tammy Duckworth is a two-term congresswoman and Iraqi war veteran, with a mom who is Thai and of Chinese descent. Now, Duckworth will be a Democratic senator for the state of Illinois. She beat out the Republican incumbent, Mark Kirk, who, at one point in the race, made some disparaging comment about her background. Her win is not only important for Democrats; it also represents a few noteworthy achievements for government overall: Duckworth will be the second Asian-American citizen, the second Illinois woman, and the first female veteran to serve in the Senate, according to The Huffington Post